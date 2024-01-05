FOR LOCALS BY LOCALS: Abstrakt Filipino Essence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Chef and Owner Jojo Hernandez opened Abstrakt Filipino Essence in Jacksonville Beach and it features a fusion of his Southeast Asian family recipes with a culinary twist

“I call my food 80/20,” he says, “So 80-percent Filipino is that home-cooking and home Filipino recipe, with my 20-percent twist to it using my 20-plus years of experience being a chef.”

Chef Jojo immigrated to the US in 1995 to pursue a medical degree which he earned three years later but soon he realized that he loved cooking much more.

He attended culinary school in Florida and was a Sous Chef at the Ponte Vedra Inn and Club and an Executive Sous Chef at the Florida Yacht Club before launching a popular Filipino food truck that soon became his very own restaurant.

“Our best seller right now ever since I started my food truck is the chicken tocino bowl,” he says. “The chicken tocino for Filipinos is a cured meat, so what I did instead of curing the meat, like beef jerky, you know i just marinated it. I make my own seasoning and my sauces in here, so it’s like nice and tender. Then we serve it with brussels sprouts. There’s a Filipino flavor to it, but then I’m using a local ingredient.”

Chef Jojo’s goal is to bring his family recipes to Northeast Florida and prove his culture’s cuisine is #morethanlumpia.

He says, “I ask myself sometimes, like you know, why this food is not in the community, that’s when I decided to start a pop-up tent, and then in 2020 I did my food truck. And two and a half, almost three years later, I decided to open the restaurant.”

“I’m just blessed, you know, that it’s really one of my dreams to open a restaurant, like you know me and my wife,” he says. “I can’t wait to show it to the community because a lot of people are excited. It’s unreal that, you know, I’m here. Again it’s a blessing.”

