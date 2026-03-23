FOR LOCALS BY LOCALS: Barkum’s Art of Fun

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Barkum’s Art of Fun is an interactive art experience on Jacksonville’s Southside where creativity and fun go hand in hand.

Owner Chantell Casey opened the studio in June 2024, drawing inspiration from the concept of splatter art studios.

“We went to a place that did splatter art, they did a number of things using techniques and wheels and just splattering to make art. I thought that would be a great thing to do, to just have fun with it. You can splatter the walls and each other, so I took a spin off of an already used technique which is splatter art and turned it into a fun experience,” said Casey.

Barkum's Art of Fun (Photo Credit: Chantell Casey/Owner)

Barkum’s features three different creative spaces. Two studios are dedicated to splatter painting, offering both neon and glow-in-the-dark options while the third allows guests to enjoy a more traditional DIY painting experience.

Casey says the studio hosts a variety of themed nights, including paint-and-sing-along events, with activities designed for guests ages 3 and up.

Barkum's Art of Fun (Photo Credit: Chantell Casey, Owner)

Barkum's Art of Fun (Photo Credit: Chantell Casey, Owner)

The venue is also available for private bookings, making it a popular choice for birthday parties, date nights, and group events.

“It’s a unique offering that we have here and it’s something that you typically can’t do all the time. Most people, we have been taught as little ones not to make a mess, don’t write on the walls, don’t paint on the walls, and we do the exact opposite here. If you’re not a kid and you’re an adult, you can be a big kid again. For kids, you can do absolutely what your parents tell you not to do at home, you can do that in here,” said Casey.

Those interested in booking a session or learning more can visit the Barkum’s Art of Fun website.

Barkum's Art of Fun (Photo Credit: Chantell Casey, Owner)

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