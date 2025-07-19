For Locals By Locals: Caring Transitions of West Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Caring Transitions has opened a new location in West Jacksonville, bringing its total to over 400 franchises across the United States.

This company helps seniors with the entire transition process from downsizing and relocating to selling their homes and handling unwanted items through online auctions.

Leslie Pennington, the owner of this location, spent two decades working in marketing and national campaigns for financial and insurance companies across the country.

Caring Transitions of West Jacksonville Owner - Leslie Pennington (Elandra Fernandez)

Pennington says she always had an entrepreneurial spirit and eventually decided to leave that world behind to pursue something more meaningful to her.

“I really wanted to find something where I felt like I was going to make an impact and change people’s lives so those were like the big key moments for me, and I think just finding this opportunity for me was what made me make that pivotal change.”

Moving isn’t easy, but Pennington and her team aim to fully support families through some of life’s hardest changes.

“What we have to walk into each scenario with is care and compassion, that is our motto. It is a little bit more intricate for us because we have to sit and listen to people who have their stories about their belongings, so we have to listen to those stories and that helps us how we market the products as well that we do on auction. You have to come with a mindset that we are here to serve, which is really what this is about. We are here to serve our clients in tough, very tough times. That is what we lead with, compare and compassion.”

Caring Transitions of West Jacksonville works with various companies and vendors to help clients organize, pack and unpack – even recreating the look and feel of their previous home or bringing their new vision to life.

This company offers a free consultation to help people get started and customize every project to fit each client’s specific needs, making sure the support they provide works best for their situation.