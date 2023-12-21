Local

FOR LOCALS BY LOCALS: Clean Juice

By Sheifalika Bhatnagar, News 104.5 WOKV

Clean Juice, featuring Tim Tebow Photo: Clean Juice

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gator Legend and Former NFL Quarterback Tim Tebow, is the brand ambassador and owner of the newest Jacksonville location of Clean Juice, the first and only national USDA-Certified Organic juice and food bar franchise.

Clean Juice is located at the Markets at Town Center between Visionworks and BurgerFi, so it’s the perfect spot to enjoy a healthy holiday treat while you’re finishing up your shopping or relaxing with family and friends.

Clean Juice’s menu offers smoothies, farm-to-bottle fresh pressed juices, salads, sandwiches, and more.

Enjoy one of their new cold-pressed juices, which are bottled at farms where the ingredients are harvested, locking in all the organic flavors and nutrients on-site.

Tim Tebow’s Foundation has also created a non-profit benefiting underprivileged children in local communities called Quarters4Kids.

You can help support the cause with just 25 cents at a time.

