For Locals By Locals: Dainty Cheesecake Company

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dainty Cheesecake Company, located on Jacksonville’s Southside, brings the authentic flavor of New York-style cheesecake to Florida.

Owner Sylvia Fitzgerald, from Long Island, New York discovered her passion for cheesecake as a young girl while watching her father bake them.

“Cheesecakes go way back with me, it’s a childhood memory. My dad always used to make cheesecake for dessert and it’s literally just a great memory. I always loved it, it’s been my favorite dessert. Growing up I always knew that if I was ever going to bake something, I always wanted to start a business but if I ever did, I’m really good at cheesecakes.”

Fitzgerald says cheesecake in New York is king, no matter what bakery or supermarket you walk into, it’s always front and center.

“A New York-style cheesecake is usually a plain cheesecake, and it’s got like a graham crust. What differentiates New York-style cheesecake from any other is that it’s got a nice texture, its creamy, it’s not too thick and it’s not too dry.”

Dainty Cheesecake Company offers cheesecakes in three different sizes, full, dainty and bite-sized with over 12 flavors ranging from Biscoff and salted caramel to Oreo, carrot cake and strawberries & cream, plus new vegan options.

Every cheesecake is baked in-house, made fresh daily, and finished with care before reaching customers. Perfect for weddings, parties, and baby or bridal showers, each cheesecake is crafted with passion in every bite.

“When we decided to start this company, Dainty Cheesecake, I decided that I wanted to do something different, something unique that’s a niche market. I decided instead of doing your classic full sized cheesecake, I will come up with individual cheesecakes in different flavors so that if you are going to a party or a get together you can take a box of different flavors and everyone gets to pick and choose, and it’s sort of a crowd pleaser,” said Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald is a self-taught baker with her father’s classic cheesecake recipe, later experimenting with new creations and adding her own unique twist.

Dainty Cheesecake Company is deeply rooted in the community. Fitzgerald encourages customer involvement with her flavor suggestions jar. She’s also passionate about supporting local businesses and loves seeing others grow and thrive alongside her.

“This kitchen is quite big so we would love nothing more than to have bakers in here that are from the community and that’s really what we are trying to do is not only grow our business but help other businesses as well.”

Today, Dainty Cheesecake Company brings that blend of tradition, community and creativity to Jacksonville, offering cheesecakes that are as memorable as they are delicious.

