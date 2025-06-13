FOR LOCALS BY LOCALS: Dapper D’s Cigars

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Dapper D’s Cigars is a veteran owned business focused on offering the best cigar experience and selection in Jacksonville and St. Johns County.

It’s a comfortable, upscale lounge where people can relax, enjoy great cigars and unwind.

Owner Darian Jackson served in the Navy for 10 years. During his time stationed in Memphis, he discovered a passion for cigars while working at a local cigar lounge. It was there that the vision for his own future lounge began to take shape.

Dapper D's Cigars owner - Darian Jackson

“Dapper D’s is a place that puts cigars at the focal point, at the forefront. Dapper D’s is a place where ambiance is very important, ambiance is going to dictate the outcome of the experience in which your customers obtain when they come. Customer service, one thing I know for sure is our customer service is second to none, we put that at a very high up on our list. This is the place overall where you come and enjoy cigars,” said Jackson.

Dapper D's Cigars St. Johns Lounge

Dapper D's Cigars St. Johns location

In 2020, he launched his cigar website, and by 2021, he opened his first lounge in Jacksonville located at 725 Symark Drive Ste 3, Jacksonville, FL 32218. Two years later, he opened a second location in 2023 at 150 Fountains Way Ste 1, St. Johns, FL 32259.

Jackson says his lounge has a wide range of cigars from places like Dominican Republic to Costa Rica.

“We have over 500 blends of cigars, 20 blends can represent one brand. Brand wise we have over 50 brands that we represent so out of that very basic you have your Connecticut which is your milder to your Maduro which is your full body and everything in between. You have some from Dominican, you have some from Nicaragua, you have some from Costa Rica, Honduras and so those are kind of what we represent.”

Dapper D's Cigars selection

Each member of Dapper D’s team is a certified tobacconist, ready to help customers find the perfect cigar.

“They have sat through some extensive training to be able to sell cigars from understanding notes to understanding wrappers to understanding origins by look. Not by reading but by looking at the cigar,” said Jackson.

Some fan favorites include Perdomo Champagne, Foundation Tabernacle, Arturo Fuente and Montecristo.

Dapper D's Cigars selection

According to Jackson, the lounges offer monthly events such as bingo nights, watch parties and networking gatherings, along with a great selection of wine and beer.

Dapper D's Cigars Bar

Dapper D’s Cigars is expanding with a third location coming soon to downtown Jacksonville.

“That lounge is going to have food, it’s going to be a full cocktail bar, along with cigars, and it’s going to be a two-story store as well,” said Jackson.

This location will specialize in authentic philly cheesesteaks and wings with plans to open by fall of this year.

