For Locals By Locals: Epik Burger

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Epik Burger has been part of the Jacksonville community since 2013, first opening on Atlantic Boulevard. The restaurant has since expanded with a new location in St. Johns County.

Owner Korey Konopasek attended the New England Culinary Institute, where he earned degrees in Culinary Arts and Food and Management. After graduating, Konopasek moved to Las Vegas to gain experience in the food and beverage industry. While working in restaurants and building his skills, he began thinking about opening a place of his own.

“I wanted to do it; my wife and I were like let’s do it or never talk about it again. So, the idea was trying to find something that was realistic financially and keep a job, I figured burgers is not going anywhere.”

Epik Burgers Owner: Korey Konopasek (Elandra Fernandez/Photo Credit: Elandra Fernandez, WOKV/Cox Media Group)

The restaurant offers a wide range of menu options designed to appeal to a variety of tastes.

“We have different sizes, you can get a third pound, a half-pound, bison, beef, an upgraded short and brisket chuck, salmon, and a house-made veggie. If you want a medium size burger or larger one. Of course, we’ll do temperatures, so rare, medium rare, whatever you want,” said Konopasek.

Konopasek said the menu also includes healthier options.

“I see us as a neighborhood spot, so I try and make it so everybody can eat there. So, if you’re going in there with your family and you have a family member that have a restricted diet or something, we make our own veggie patty from scratch, we have salmon and chicken. We can be healthy for people, so if you’re trying to lose weight or if you’re a pescatarian or a vegetarian or a vegan, it doesn’t matter.”

Epik Burgers in St. Johns County (Elandra Fernandez/Photo Credit: Elandra Fernandez, WOKV/Cox Media Group)

Epik Burgers in St. Johns County (Elandra Fernandez/Photo Credit: Elandra Fernandez, WOKV/Cox Media Group)

Epik Burger is also known for its signature creations, including the P.B. & Burger, topped with peanut butter sauce, crushed peanuts, mild cheddar, bacon, sriracha, and aioli. Another favorite is the Eokiurean Burger, featuring Maytag cave-ripened bleu cheese truffle mousse, mushrooms, and house-made blackberry-beef demi-glace. The Breakfast Burger includes a fried-egg, bacon, white cheddar, sauteed peppers and onions, and French fries.

Epik Burgers in St. Johns County (Elandra Fernandez/Photo Credit: Elandra Fernandez, WOKV/Cox Media Group)

The menu also features salads, classic and loaded fries, milkshakes, and hotdogs.

“When I first opened, I was trying to do like maybe burgers that were like a hint of different cultures or cuisines, maybe an Italian style, a Korean style, an American style and then I think later on I started picking more unique cheeses and trying to build the burger around the cheese,” said Konopasek.

Breakfast is now served at the St. Johns County location, which also offers a pickup drive-through option for online orders.

For the full menu, visit the Epik Burger website.

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