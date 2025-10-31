For Locals By Locals: First Coast Comedy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast Comedy is an improv theater located in Jacksonville’s Mayport area, where laughter is guaranteed. It’s a perfect spot for a fun night out with family, friends, or even a date.

Owners Alex and Madelaine Grindeland opened First Coast Comedy in 2021, after moving from Seattle, where they met. Together, they’ve brought an extensive background in theater and performance to the local stage.

For Alex, this isn’t his first experience running an improv venue, he previously owned one in Seattle. With a degree in theater education and experience as a public school teacher, Alex’s passion for the stage began early, sparked by seeing a comedian on TV at just 13- years-old.

Madelaine, meanwhile, began her improv journey in 2019. Performing has long been a part of her life, she spent her childhood touring the United States with her mother, a musician, often joining her on stage.

First Coast Comedy is Jacksonville’s only improv comedy venue. They offer two shows every Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m. for the family crowd and 9:30 p.m. for the adults.

Because improv relies on audience suggestions, no two shows are ever the same – each performance is spontaneous, unpredictable, and one-of-a-kind.

“We just make it all up on the spot, so as opposed to a stand-up comedian who is planning and preparing all of their jokes, everything that we do is based on the audience’s suggestions. The audience gives a suggestion and then we play a game, or we do scenes inspired by that suggestion. We don’t have any time to prepare or think we just do it,” said Madelaine.

For those who want to get in on the action, First Coast Comedy offers an 8-week improv class where participants can learn or sharpen their skills.

“Different people take the classes for different reasons; some people just take it for fun or to make friends, and a lot of people take it to get more confidence in public speaking,” said Alex.

The Grindeland’s says they love what they do and building that connection within the community through their improv theater is what makes it all worthwhile.

“So much of it is about the community that we’ve built and how we can foster growth with our students, foster growth with our professional cast,” said Madelaine. “Our ultimate goal is still the same, to be funny.”

