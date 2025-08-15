For Locals By Locals: Imbiss Vending

JACKSONVILLE. Fla. — Imbiss Vending Machine is a food vending company offering a variety of snacks and beverages for on-the-go customers.

From sodas and energy drinks to chips, peanuts, ice cream, and even soups, each machine is stocked with a variety of options to satisfy cravings at anytime.

Imbiss Vending snacks (Elandra Fernandez)

Imbiss Vending Restock (Elandra Fernandez)

Michael Trenkler, the owner, says that his vending machine business has been serving the Jacksonville community for nearly 35 years, with more than 30 machines currently operating across the city.

After graduating college, Trenkler decided not to follow the path of his degree. Instead, he and his brother chose to launch a vending business together.

The name of the business, he explains, was inspired by a trip he took to Europe.

“I was in Europe, traveling to Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and I kept seeing this name imbiss and it means vending in their language so I said hey that’s a cool name.”

Imbiss Vending Owner Michael Trenkler (Elandra Fernandez)

Trenkler purchases his items in bulk, either from retail stores or through his personal distributor. He tracks inventory using spreadsheets, tailoring the stock to meet the needs of each vending location. His flexible schedule allows him to visit each site weekly to restock and handle any necessary repairs or adjustments to the machines.

“It all depends on need,” said Trenkler. “It’s however they need it that’s how I tailor myself, and also what I put in the machine I put in whatever sells if it doesn’t sell I take it out and find something else.”

Imbiss Vending Inventory (Elandra Fernandez)

Imbiss Vending Restock (Elandra Fernandez)

Imbiss Vending focuses on convenience and fast service, making it easy for people to grab a quick snack or drink nearby.