FOR LOCALS BY LOCALS: Jax Fish Fry

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Bringing a little of upstate New York street food to Florida, owner Dori Alexanian says Jax Fish Fry offers North Atlantic cod, Chesapeake oysters, and Maine lobster - with a side of vinaigrette-based coleslaw and fries.

Dori says her husband Roger came to Jacksonville in the Navy and the two of them dreamt of creating a northern fish fry in the south to satisfy their own cravings and offer a taste of home to other transplants.

“When we would go to New York, we’d get out fix,” Alexanian said. “Then every time we’d come home, we’d be like we just need to do a food truck or something where we just sell fish sandwiches out of a window, and maybe some lobster rolls, but you know, just quick sandwiches. So we always thought in the back of our heads, we’re gonna do that. We’re just gonna open a fish fry, because we would still go everywhere in Jacksonville and St. Augustine and say a fish fry would be great here.”

Dori says the restaurant’s Fish philosophy is “Fantabulously Inspired Service Here; delivering great service to even greater people.”

Jax Fish Fry has two locations: one on Baymeadows in Jacksonville’s Southside and the newest location in St. Johns County off of County Road 210.

“Seeing the second location, we’ve drawn it out, we’ve created the line, we’ve created the space, and we’re working on that project. Just having someone take your vision and bring it to life, I think the second location build was just, you know, monumental for both of us,” Alexanian said.

Both restaurants feature desserts from Dori’s family and a selection of beers to round out your affordable fish fry entree.

