For Locals by Locals: Malachi’s Ice Cream Bar

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Malachi’s Ice Cream Bar is located in Jacksonville’s Riverside neighborhood where they offer a creative twist on your ice cream experience.

Malachi's Ice Cream Bar (Elandra Fernandez)

Malachi’s is named after owner Ashley Kendrick’s son and was inspired by the sweet memories they shared over ice cream during his childhood.

Kendrick shared that she had dreamed of opening an ice cream shop since her early 20s. Throughout the process of developing her business plan, she explored various ideas that ultimately shaped Malachi’s into what it is today.

“I was playing around in the kitchen and trying to make pictures to give kid concept. I put a cotton candy stencil on top of my champagne. If you put cotton candy on anything wet, it sizzles up and it goes away so I was like you know I am going to sit it on top of my champagne glass and immediately turned over and looked at my drink and I was like oh my goodness, I should do ice cream and alcohol.”

With 16 delicious flavors to choose from, like Cookie Butter, Go Crazy Blueberry Cheesecake, Not Your Grandma’s Key Lime and their signature Malachi’s Banana Pudding, Malachi’s lets you mix and match and make it your own. For those who are 21 and up, you can even spike your scoop with a splash of booze.

“What gets people when they come in, is the names of the flavors. Starbucks is right across the street so usually you will see something that just says coffee, but our name is Not Starbucks Coffee. The names are derived by just funny stuff, and I think that type of love going into the ice cream creates something different,” said Kendrick.

Malachi’s offers more than just ice cream, they also serve sorbet shakes, a selection of beer, wine, and champagne, plus a variety of other delicious treats.

This ice cream shop is a community hangout spot where families, couples, and friends come together over scoops and sips. They also keep things exciting with events like ice cream socials and karaoke nights.

“We definitely bring in families and date nights. Girlfriends coming out to hang out with each other after a long day at work or a long week just to chit chat. We have a lot of day dates and people that come to visit Jacksonville,” said Kendrick

Malachi’s is where luxury meets ice cream, the perfect place to enjoy delicious flavors and create unforgettable memories.

