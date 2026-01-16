For Locals By Locals: Miss Cruffin

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Soft, buttery, and baked daily, cruffins are the star of the menu at Miss Cruffin in Fruit Cove. The pastry shop offers the perfect place to enjoy handheld treats alongside tea, coffee, or refreshing beverages.

The shop is owned by Miss Kay, a skilled pastry chef who has been working in kitchens since she was 12 years old. After years of training and gaining experience under talented chefs, she decided to open Miss Cruffin in April 2025 to share her passion for baking with the community.

“I feel like I was born in the kitchen,” said Miss Kay. “My mom baked a lot, I was always next to her. Baking makes me feel relaxed when I feel stressed, when I feel down. I bake not for me, I just want to make somebody eat it and make somebody happy and smile.”

Miss Cruffin Owners Miss Kay & Ben (Elandra Fernandez)

A cruffin combines the flaky layers of a croissant with the shape of a muffin. Miss Cruffin offers an affordable selection in a variety of flavors, including strawberry cream cheese, cinnamon, and Nutella hazelnut. The menu also features plain or filled croissants, muffins, and savory options such as turkey bacon egg and cheese, caprese, and Cali sandwiches.

“It’s a flaky, sweet, elegant pastry filled with seasonal flavor. We try to target all people with fruit, chocolates, and seasonal options,” said Miss Kay.

Miss Kay says every item is made from scratch using high-quality ingredients to ensure freshness and fluffy texture.

“We try to do things natural and simple and delicious. Our purpose is not to sell a lot of desserts, that’s not my goal. We don’t rush the process.”

Cruffin (Elandra Fernandez)

Guest can pair their pastries with a variety of drinks, including hot or cold coffees, teas, and refreshers.

Miss Cruffin Menu (Elandra Fernandez)

Miss Cruffin (Cruffins) (Elandra Fernandez)

According to Miss Kay, Miss Cruffin is more than just a dessert stop, it’s an experience.

Miss Cruffin exterior (Elandra Fernandez)

Miss Cruffin interior (Elandra Fernandez)

Miss Cruffin interior (Elandra Fernandez)

Miss Cruffin interior (Elandra Fernandez)

