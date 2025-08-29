For Locals By Locals: Pizza Dynamo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Pizza Dynamo is a New York-style pizzeria in Downtown Jacksonville, serving authentic, handcrafted pies that deliver a true taste of the Big Apple.

Jeremy Gatto, the owner, is no stranger to the pizza scene. With several restaurants already operating in Atlanta. Pizza Dynamo is his seventh pizzeria and the first with this name, which opened in June.

Gatto started working in the food industry as a teenager, learning from top chefs and developing a passion for New York pizza, which inspired his restaurant concepts.

Pizza Dynamo offers two distinct styles of pizza, traditional round slices and square grandma pies, both made with 100% organic flour imported from Italy.

“No one else has this dough, nobody from Massachusetts down to the tip of Florida has the same dough, carries the same flour, nobody can get it. I actually have to order it by the ton,” said Gatto.

The menu features a variety of pizza flavors like Vodka Lasagna Pie, Upside Down Cobb, Fungi Pie, Arthur Ave Pie and classic cheese and pepperoni holding their place as top sellers.

Gatto says he names some of his pizzas after street names as a tribute to his roots as an Italian American from New York.

“Growing up in New York and going to the Yankee stadium with my father as a kid, we would go to Little Italy before games and Arthur Avenue is a subsection of the Bronx which is the real Little Italy,” said Gatto. “The most authentic American Italian cuisine that you are going to get in New York City is on Arthur Avenue.”

Additional menu items include hoagies, garlic knots, gelato, calzones and salads with options for vegan customers as well.

Whether you’re on your own, in a hurry or with a group, Pizza Dynamo has you covered with fresh pizza slices, whole pies and a full bar that you can enjoy.

