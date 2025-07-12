For Locals By Locals: The Poppin Box

St. Johns County — The Poppin Box, located in St. Johns County, is a go-to spot for sweet treats and family fun. With a wide selection of popcorn, candies, and nostalgic goodies, it’s a place where everyone can find something to love.

The Poppin Box (Elandra Fernandez)

The shop opened in 2016 and quickly became a local favorite. In 2021, loyal customers Rebecca and Bill Turner took over from original owners Jim and Christine Aller, proudly continuing the legacy of this beloved neighborhood gem.

The Poppin Box owner Rebecca Turner (Elandra Fernandez)

The Poppin Box specializes in popcorn with over 60 gourmet flavors to choose from. Many of these unique creations are inspired by customer requests and fun ideas from the family. Fan favorites include savory Bacon Cheddar, tropical Shakey’s Pineapple Caribbean Jerk and the popular, zebra, a sweet and salty classic.

The Poppin Box popcorn flavors (Elandra Fernandez)

The Poppin Box also offers custom popcorn creations for various occasions, from holidays and sporting events to celebrations for local businesses. Whether it’s a specific color, flavor, or theme, they’ll tailor the popcorn to fit your vision.

The Poppin Box Popcorn (Elandra Fernandez)

In addition to their many delicious popcorn flavors, The Poppin Box also features a variety of sweet treats, including classic candies that are sure to take you back in time.

“Popcorn, fudge, we have hand dipped pretzels that we make, we make handmade turtles, chocolate dipped Oreos, chocolate dipped marshmallows, we have the candied nuts, pecans, almonds, cashews. We also have all kinds of candies,” said Rebecca Turner.

The Poppin Box fudge (Elandra Fernandez)

The Poppin Box candy (Elandra Fernandez)

Since taking over The Poppin Box, Turner has doubled the store’s space to make room for community events.

“We do birthday parties, we do summertime story time here, we do three big community events a year. Our back-to-school bash is happening in August,” said Turner.

The Poppin Box (Elandra Fernandez)

Turner says she wants The Poppin Box to be more than just a place to shop, but a place where people make memories and have special experiences.

“We have a tagline now where it’s The Poppin Box where families make memories and businesses get remembered and the reason that is we wanted to create a place in St. Johns where families can go and they can make memories, where they can bring their kids and they can have an experience, where their kids can grow up.”

