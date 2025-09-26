For Locals By Locals: Poppy’s Italiano

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — For over a decade, Poppy’s Italiano has been a staple in St. Johns County, serving up authentic Italian cuisine. With two locations in Ponte Vedra and St. Augustine, this family-owned restaurant has become a local favorite that brings the flavors of Italy to the heart of Northeast Florida.

Poppy's Italiano (Elandra Fernandez)

Poppy Yousefzadeh, who started the restaurant with his wife Nicole, brought his love for cooking and hospitality to every dish with skills he honed through years of exploring culinary techniques and cuisines. While Poppy led the kitchen, Nicole managed the front of the house with equal dedication. The couple are seasoned restaurant owners, previously owning several other establishments, including Benny’s Steak and Seafood and Vito’s Italian Cafe at the former Jacksonville Landing.

Although Poppy has sadly passed away, Nicole and their children are proudly continuing his legacy and keeping the family business strong.

“This has been hard, but the dream is there still, we still want to implement everything that we chose do, keep doing what we are doing, and it would be terrible if we didn’t,” said Nicole Yousefzadeh. “My son has taken over a huge role, he’s only 20, and he’s carrying two kitchens that we’re pretty busy and established restaurant so he’s taking on a lot his age. My daughters all have helped, and everyone stepped up, and my staff is amazing.”

Poppy's Italiano Owner Poppy's Italiano Owner: Nicole Yousefzadeh (Elandra Fernandez)

Poppy's Italiano (Elandra Fernandez)

Poppy's Italiano (Elandra Fernandez)

There’s something for everyone on the menu, featuring Italian classics like Chicken Parmesan, Eggplant Parmigiana, Seafood Risotto, lasagna, to Poppy’s signature Tortellini. You’ll also find fresh salads, flavorful appetizers, and a great selection of wines and handcrafted cocktails. The lunch menu changes every quarter with new sandwiches and wraps, while seasonal and weekend specials keep the dining experience fresh year-round.

“What we carry all the varietals, we carry Cabernet, Merlo, Chianti, Pinot Grigio, we carry everything. On our menu we all have a signature drink, like mine is Nicole’s Night Out because I love Espresso Martini’s and Poppy’s Full Monty which is our take on our old-fashioned,” said Nicole Yousefzadeh.

Poppy's Italiano (Elandra Fernandez)

The servings are hearty, and the staff are exceptionally knowledgeable about every dish on the menu. Guests can also enjoy live music, including accordion and violin performances each week, or opt for the convenient drive-thru service if they prefer to stay in their car.

Nicole says she doesn’t just want people to eat at Poppy’s but feel like family and to leave happy and full.

“It’s not always just the food or the atmosphere, sometimes it is the servers and the experience, we just want them coming back for more.”

Poppy's Italiano (Elandra Fernandez)

Poppy's Italiano (Elandra Fernandez)

If you have a business that you would like to be considered for WOKV’s For Locals By Locals, email us at news@wokv.com .

©2025 Cox Media Group