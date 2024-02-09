FOR LOCALS BY LOCALS: Second Wind Cigars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Owner Peter Jaghab started the new year opening the doors to his premium cigar lounge, Second wind cigars, located on Hendricks Avenue in South Riverside.

“It was like walking into the unknown,” Jaghab said. “I unlocked the door not knowing if anybody was gonna come in on that first day. Luckily, I had a lot of support from friends of mine.”

Jaghab says his passion for cigar culture was born through the conversations and life-long friends he met in cigar lounges, including his wife.

Second wind cigars offers espresso drinks, luxury seating and hundreds of varieties of cigars from South America the Caribbean and even Africa.

Jaghab said, “you walk in and you’ve got a beautiful lounge, dark blue walls, really nice leather furniture, seating for 15 people currently. We’ve got lockers for our members to store their cigars, to store their accessories in. We’re also doing espresso based coffees. We’ve got all these amenities for the lounge itself if you wanna hang out. And then you see the humidors, with over 400 different cigars.”

Jaghab says he hopes to share his love of the cigar culture with anyone who visits Second Wind Cigars.

