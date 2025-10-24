For Locals By Locals: Selected Scent

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — If you’re looking for affordable candles and long-lasting scents, one local business in Orange Park is lighting up the community, one fragrance at a time.

Selected Scent offers more than 75 different fragrances from body oils and wax melts to massage oils and sprays.

Owner Tabitha Rains says her candle-making journey started with a simple hobby-kit and quickly turned into a passion.

“I dabbled in a couple of different things, it was kind of funny, I had asked my husband one year to get me one of those candle making kits from Amazon. He got it for me, I put it in the closet and forgot about it. I finally got it out, I did it and fell in love with it,” said Rains.

Rain’s goal is to make quality, affordable products for everyone, offering scents that range from tropical and fruity to clean and woodsy.

“We all want to come home and have something that smells good and that lasts. We have worked double time to make sure our wax melts last. The scents that you put on your body, they are going to last and absorb and make you feel good, make you soft,” said Rains.

With fall in full swing, she’s featuring seasonal favorites like Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin and Blueberry Pumpkin Patch.

Her creations go beyond candles; she also makes wax melt in fun shapes like gummy bears, hearts and even cereal pieces.

Selected Scent offers candle-making classes and community fundraisers, providing opportunities for people of all ages to learn a new craft, express their creativity, and come together.

For Rains, it’s not just about candles, it’s about creating something that makes people feel good.

