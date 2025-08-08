For Locals By Locals: The Selfie Showroom

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Selfie Showroom, located on Jacksonville’s Northside is an interactive, selfie museum and production studio designed for creativity, content creation, and unforgettable photo memories.

This museum offers more than 20 themed backdrops with fun props and vibrant lighting, perfect for celebrating special occasions or enjoying a fun day with friends and family all with just your phone.

The Selfie Showroom (Elandra Fernandez)

The owner Carissa Glanton says that her inspiration to open the museum came from visiting other selfie museums.

You can also book your experience for photo and video shoots, podcast recordings, conferences and workshops.

While The Selfie Showroom features signature backdrops year-round, new sets are added, especially during the holiday seasons such as Christmas and Valentine’s Day.

This museum offers photography workshops for all skill levels, along with makeup and content creation sessions.

Glanton collaborates with local photographers for photoshoots, but people are also welcome to bring their own.

“We want to collaborate as much as we can, we don’t have any on-staff photography, we recommend photographers or people bring in their own photographers. This is going to be a place for all levels so if they know someone who’s an amateur photographer or even a young teen that is wanting to be a photographer, an aspiring photographer it’s really no judgment. They can come in and take pictures here, sometimes we will even give them some tips,” said Glanton.

The Selfie Showroom is a space where you can take your time and enjoy the experience, with added features like a 360 booth and Polaroid prints to enhance the fun for guests of all ages.

“We wanted to make it very laid back, very much a creator space, you come in here and feel inspired. There’s not a lot of spaces like that in Jacksonville so you will come in here and feel inspired to start creating your own content and just learning off that,” said Glanton.

