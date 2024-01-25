Local

FOR LOCALS BY LOCALS: Sentry Firearms

By Sheifalika Bhatnagar, News 104.5 WOKV

Sentry Firearms Photo: Sentry Firearms Instagram

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sentry Firearms opened four months ago and goes beyond firearms with merchandise for fishing camping, golf, and archery.

Owner Patrick Saloum says Sentry Firearms, located in Mandarin off of San Jose Blvd., is all about personalized customer service.

“At Sentry Firearms, we offer a lot of different variety of products, even things that you don’t see at traditional guns shows and the reason for that is we’re offering an experience for when you walk in,” Saloum says. “Our customer service, we try to focus on giving the customer what’s good for them - versus what’s good for us.”

Saloum says he grew up in Mandarin and the nearest gun store was over a dozen miles away, so he decided to open his own.

Sentry Firearms offers a wide array of products for your everyday outdoorsman to survivalists.

“Aside from firearms, we provide a lot of camping and outdoor equipment,” he says. “We also have a section solely for Doomsday Preppers. You never know when the situation could happen. We have canned food, powdered food, outdoor camping equipment, really anything for a good outdoor experience for shooting, hunting, camping.”

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

