For Locals By Locals: Sizemore’s Coastal Kitchen

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Two local brothers are bringing a taste of the coast and Carolinas to Jacksonville Beach with Sizemore’s Coastal Kitchen.

Alex and Daniel Sizemore grew up surrounded by food, family and fishing, and now they’ve turned that passion into a place of their own.

Their menu highlights the best of the sea with dishes like broiled and raw oysters, grilled octopus, and their signature blackened shrimp pasta.

But there’s plenty for land lovers too, from southern fried chicken breast to steak frites and Caribbean Sticky Ribs, all crafted with a coastal twist.

“The process behind the menu, we essentially were going with the aspect of trying to meet the Carolinas with essentially a Caribbean flare, it was kind of meeting in the middle. It does change; we do have specials; we will have seasonal options. This is a place where we like our back of the house to be really creative and have a creative mindset. So, we give them free range on specials, dessert specials, and entree specials,” said Alex Sizemore.

You can enjoy it all with a beachside Happy Hour, day or night featuring handcrafted cocktails and ocean views.

Customers are welcome to rent out Sizemore’s for parties or events, but charitable functions especialy meaningful to them.

“We try to give back because without these people we wouldn’t be anything so it’s always nice to give back in the charitable function. You can be proud of something like that. You’re giving back where things matter,” said Alex.

The Sizemore brothers wanted to bring something fresh and local to the boardwalk, a family-run place for everyone to enjoy.

“Bringing families back to the boardwalk is our number one mission,” said Daniel Sizemore.

