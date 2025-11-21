For Locals By Locals: Tepeyolot Cerveceria

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tepeyolot Cerveceria also known as Tepey’s, is a Mexican restaurant and brewery located in Jacksonville’s San Marco neighborhood, offering authentic Mexican cuisine alongside a lineup of house-crafted beers.

Owner, Luis Melgarego discovered a passion for craft brewing, which helped inspire the creation of Tepey’s.

“I’ve always enjoyed cooking, I’ve always enjoyed doing and making things so craft beer was always appealing to me because it kind of scratch all those itches,” said Melgarego.

The menu features classic Mexican dishes made with fresh, in-house ingredients and family recipes passed down from Melgarego mother and grandmother. Guests can enjoy favorites such as tacos, quesadillas, burritos and nachos, complemented by a wide selection of beers, and margaritas. Tepey’s also offers breakfast and brunch.

More than just a place to eat, Tepey’s serves as a lively community hangout spot. The restaurant host karaoke and trivia nights and features pinball machines, shuffleboard and foosball, making it a family-friendly destination. The business also supports local vendors by holding a farmers market every other Thursday.

“One of the things I think breweries are finding out is people want something to do, they don’t want to just go out and drink and eat, they want to be entertained. So we try different things,” said Melgarego.

Tepey’s also provides several weekly deals. Taco Tuesday includes a lunch special from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. offering a meal and a drink for $12. Happy hour runs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Every third Thursday of the month, they feature Tepey Bell, their playful take on Taco Bell items like crunch wraps, Mexican pizza, and cinnamon twists. On Saturdays, kids eat free with the purchase of an entree.

Melgarego says his goal is to make sure every guest leaves happy, full and wanting to come back.

