Lockout lifted at Atlantic Coast High School after ‘sounds of gunfire’ heard in the area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A lockout has been lifted at Atlantic Coast High School after “sounds of gunfire” were heard in the area, Duval County Public Schools said.

During the lockout, no one was allowed to leave or enter the campus.

The school was able to resume its normal schedule after police determined the lockout could be lifted.

Here are the messages that were shared with ACHS families about the lockout, and when it was lifted:

Initial message about lockout

“Hello Atlantic Coast families. This is Duval County Public Schools. All students and staff are safe. There have been reports of the sounds of gunfire in the surrounding area. Out of an abundance of caution, the school has been placed on a lockout. To ensure the safety of students and staff, no one is allowed to enter or leave the school during a lockout. Thank you for your patience and please standby for updates.”

All-Clear/ Lockout Lifted

“Hello again Atlantic Coast families, this is Duval County Public Schools with good news. Police have advised that the lockout could be safely lifted. Students and staff are safe, and the school is resuming its normal schedule. We truly appreciate your patience as we implement these security measures to keep our students and staff safe! Thank you and have a good rest of your day.”

