Look for a job in law enforcement? Meet the SJSO recruitment team

St. Johns County, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is hiring.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

To better understand the open positions and future opportunities, join the department on Wed., May 22 and May 29 to meet the recruitment team.

Both meetings will run from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. May 22 will meet at the Unity Church (2777 Race Track Rd.) and on May 29 at the SJSO Northeast Field Office (1108 A1A N. Ponte Vedra).

For more information and to apply, visit JoinJSO.com.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.