Lost Dog (Sasha) Reunited with Owner in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Community leader Chase Robinson, Executive Director of First Coast Crime Stoppers, says a dog found running along the road on Chase’s way to an interview at WOKV has been reunited with her human family.

The dog, now identified as “Sasha,” was found running on the 9200 block of Plummer Road this morning. Her human dad says he has been looking for her for more than a day after she got out. A friend heard the plea to find her owner on WOKV and called the station within minutes of the broadcast.

Dog Found in Jacksonville 11242025 Photo Credit: Chase Robinson (Chase Robinson/Photo Credit: Chase Robinson)

Stopping by the studio for an un-related update on area crime, Chase rescued the dog whom was running along the busy street.

9200 Block of Plummer Road in Jacksonville, Florida November 2025 Photo Credit: Google Maps

Robinson brought the dog to wait during his interview on Jacksonville’s Morning News. The man, who has not yet been formally identified, sent Robinson pictures of the dog prior to WOKV posting pictures. Robinson was on his way to a veterinarian’s office to determine if she was microchipped.

All are happy that the pup is reunited with her family.

