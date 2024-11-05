Lost swimmer found dead in St. Mary's River on Tuesday afternoon, according to police department

ST. MARYS, Ga. — Local officials have announced that a missing swimmer was found dead in the St. Mary’s River on Tuesday afternoon.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The St. Marys Police Department reported the man missing around 11 a.m. Tuesday morning. He went missing around the Borrell Creak boat dock.

Brantley County, The Camden County Sheriff’s Office, Camden County GA Marine and Dive Unit, Georgia’s Department of Natural Resources, St. Marys Fire Department, and Camden County Fire Rescue helped search for the swimmer.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Many local businesses also provided food and water to the crews on the scene.

The police department reported the man dead at 1:57 p.m.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.