From Lynyrd Skynyrd to the Allman Brothers: the Riverwalk just got a musical upgrade!

If you’ve lived in Duval for any amount of time, you already know music runs deep here. This city didn’t just host Southern Rock — it helped create it. From soul to pop-punk, Jacksonville’s been turning out legendary artists for decades. Now the city is finally giving that history the spotlight it deserves with the new Riverfront Music Garden on the Northbank Riverwalk.

Today is a historic day for our Downtown waterfront as the City, @jaxparks, and the Downtown Investment Authority will unveil the new Riverfront Music Garden and re-open the Northbank Riverwalk. Join us at 11am at 300 N. Water Street and check it out! pic.twitter.com/H6UJaVqvpG — City of Jacksonville (@CityofJax) May 13, 2026

Located right behind the Moran Theater, this isn’t just some dry museum exhibit. It’s a full-blown interactive tribute to the artists who put The 904 on the map. We’re talking about a Walk of Fame featuring 30 legendary acts. You’ll see the heavy hitters we play every day on The Eagle, like Lynyrd Skynyrd (Lee High’s finest!), The Allman Brothers Band, .38 Special, and Molly Hatchet.

The wait is over for the unveiling of the Riverfront Music Garden! Located outside of the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts. The Northbank Riverwalk will reopen, too! Come out tomorrow morning to see the transformation. 🎵

May 13, 11am. 300 Water Street., 32202 pic.twitter.com/I0aL4J7jI5 — JaxParks (@jaxparks) May 12, 2026

The park actually lets you experience the music with cone-shaped listening stations rotating through 16 different songs, breaking tracks into layers as you walk around them. One minute you’re hearing vocals, the next it’s guitars or drums — almost like standing inside a recording studio while a song comes together. There’s also an area called A Capella that showcases lyrics from nearly 60 local artists, from the Classics IV to Ray Charles, who spent some of his early years performing in the LaVilla neighborhood of downtown Jax.

Whether you’re a lifelong Southern Rock fan or just proud that bands like Shinedown and Yellowcard came out of Jacksonville, this feels like one of those places every local should check out at least once. Honestly, it’s about time Jacksonville started showing off its music history a little more.