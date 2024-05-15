Local

Macclenny man arrested for child molestation

By Chase Berger, Action News Jax

Macclenny man arrested for child molestation The Baker County Sheriff's Office arrested Billie Jo Irish, 61, after they say he molested a child younger than 12. (Baker County Sheriff's Office)

MACCLENNY, Fla. — Billie Jo Irish, of Macclenny, is under arrest after officials say he molested a child younger than 12.

The Baker County Sheriff’s Office announced the 61-year-old’s arrest Wednesday on Facebook.

A weeks-long investigation started after a school employee reported the alleged abuse after the victim told her, according to officials.

Detectives determined Irish has a history of physically and sexually abusing children.

They are continuing their investigation into pass offenses, and Irish potentially faces additional charges.

