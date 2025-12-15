M.A.D. D.A.D.S. Jacksonville to dissolve after more than two decades of community service

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — After more than 23 years serving the Jacksonville community, the M.A.D. D.A.D.S. Jacksonville Chapter will officially dissolve at the end of 2025, the organization’s Board of Directors announced.

The board voted to dissolve the nonprofit effective Dec. 31, 2025, marking the conclusion of a chapter that focused on mentorship, advocacy, and community engagement for fathers and youth across the area.

Since its founding, M.A.D. D.A.D.S. Jacksonville partnered with families, law enforcement, faith leaders, and community organizations to strengthen neighborhoods and promote positive outcomes for children and parents alike.

Board members said the decision comes as community needs and the nonprofit landscape continue to evolve. Leaders said that dissolving the organization will allow emerging groups and new leadership to step forward and address those needs, emphasizing sustainability and long-term impact that extends beyond any single organization.

The board also announced the organization’s current president has formally resigned due to health-related reasons. In a statement, board members expressed gratitude for the president’s years of leadership, service, and dedication to the organization’s mission and the Jacksonville community.

M.A.D. D.A.D.S. Jacksonville thanked its volunteers, supporters, community partners, and the City of Jacksonville for their continued support throughout the organization’s years of service.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group