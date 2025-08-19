Main Street Bridge closed after boat crash | FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Main Street Bridge was closed early Tuesday after being struck by a boat. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said in a news release at 2:36 a.m. that the bridge would be closed for “at least six hours due to a boat striking the bridge.”

The news release did not state the extent of the damage.

The Main Street Bridge was closed for a weeklong inspection and maintenance project last week and reopened at noon Friday. While the bridge was closed, the Acosta Bridge served as the main detour

