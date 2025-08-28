Main Street Bridge Update: FDOT advances repair process following tugboat incident

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) continues to move forward on repairs to the Main Street Bridge following a maritime incident that occurred on Aug. 19.

FDOT has engaged with contractors to assess the damage and is in the process of receiving bids for the repair of the specialized electrical components required to restore the bridge’s lift functionality.

Due to the unique nature of these components, FDOT anticipates the bridge will be fully operational for maritime traffic this fall.

FDOT is coordinating with the U.S. Coast Guard to provide scheduled openings for vessels during the repairs. More information about scheduled openings and repairs will be forthcoming.

A tugboat hit Jacksonville’s Main Street Bridge around 2:30 a.m. Aug. 19, 2025. FDOT crews responded immediately and conducted a thorough safety assessment of the bridge before reopening it to vehicular traffic around 6:45 a.m. Aug. 19.

Crews identified damaged electrical components, requiring the bridge to remain in the locked-down position and preventing it from opening for marine traffic. The bridge remains available for motorists, bicyclists, and pedestrians.

Main Street Bridge Florida Department of Transportation released this image Tuesday morning of work being done on the Main Street Bridge after it was struck by a boat. (Florida Department of Transportation)

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group