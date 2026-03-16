Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend, her boyfriend near TPC Sawgrass has violent past, records show

Domestic violence advocates and legal experts are weighing in after investigators say a man with a history of violence killed two people in St. Johns County.

Investigators say 32-year-old Christian Barrios shot and killed his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend at a Walgreens near TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach.

Court records show Barrios had a documented history of violence against women before the deadly shooting.

In 2025, a domestic violence injunction was ordered against him in Duval County. Also, in Duval County, records show Barrios was arrested in 2020 after allegedly punching and stomping a woman who was nine months pregnant. According to that arrest report, Barrios also approached the woman with a knife and threatened to kill her.

Despite that history, investigators say Barrios was out of jail on probation Friday night when the shooting happened.

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After the killings, deputies say Barrios ran from the scene and led law enforcement on a chase into Nassau County. Barrios is now facing multiple new charges, including two counts of murder and vehicle theft.

Domestic violence advocates say cases like this highlight how dangerous it can be for victims trying to leave abusive partners.

“For victims of domestic violence, when they are trying to escape an abuser, it is often a complicated and even dangerous situation,” Stephanie Brown with Jacksonville’s Hubbard House said.

Brown said injunctions and restraining orders can help protect victims, but they are not always enough on their own.

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“What we’re able to do is work with them on that individual level, talk about an injunction, what benefit does it bring you, what are the limitations if we get police involved, what are the different systems, and how can those benefit you, what are the limitations?” Brown said.

Hubbard House works with thousands of victims every year. Brown said the organization provides more than emergency shelter, offering counseling, legal advocacy, and safety planning tailored to each survivor’s needs.

“At the core of all of it is what we call safety planning. We want to work with that survivor on their specific needs for how to be safe,” Brown said.

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Legal experts say cases like this are also an example of the difficult balance courts face when deciding who should remain behind bars.

Criminal defense attorney Michelle Suskauer said the case represents what many in the legal system fear most.

“His record is significant, and it’s every court’s worst nightmare that he’s out and about and then gets charged with multiple homicides,” Suskauer said.

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She said it is important for the justice system to focus not just on punishment, but also on reducing the chances someone will reoffend after they are released.

“It’s very important that there is more of an approach to make sure that it’s not just someone going in and doing time because eventually, as we see, people are going to come out again,” Suskauer said.

Hubbard House provides round-the-clock support, every day of the year, for victims and survivors in need. Their 24-hour hotline and textline can be reached at (904) 354-3114 and (904) 210-3698.

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