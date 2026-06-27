Man accused of molesting teen, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies say

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A man is in the Clay County Jail, accused of molesting a teenager.

Dmitriy Alexander Groesbeck, 34, is facing a charge of lewd and lascivious behavior, according to an arrest warrant.

According to his arrest report, Groesbeck works at Lake Swan Camp, a Christian-based camp in Melrose.

Groesbeck’s arrest report is heavily redacted, so it’s unclear exactly what happened, but based on the charge, the victim was either 16 or 17.

Action News Jax has reached out to camp personnel to find out Groesbeck’s employment status, or to see if they have a statement on his arrest, and we are waiting to hear back.

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