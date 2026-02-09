Man arrested for attempted murder in Clay County apartment shooting, deputies say

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies say a shooting early Sunday morning at the Victoria at Orange Park Apartments sent two people to the hospital and led to the arrest of Dimond Jahlil Crawford, 24.

Clay County deputies rushed to Wells Road around 1 a.m. after getting several 911 calls about gunfire.

Officers spoke with residents, who told them the shooter might still be nearby.

While police were investigating, two victims showed up at a Burger King nearby.

One had been shot in the arm, and both were taken to the hospital. Deputies saw bullet holes in their car, confirming their story.

After trying for hours to contact the suspect, police say Crawford finally surrendered.

Crawford was taken to jail and faces charges of attempted murder and tampering with evidence.

