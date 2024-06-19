Man arrested for February 2023 deadly hit-and-run crash

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Sorie Brown has been arrested for a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened in February 2023, the Florida Highway Patrol announced in a news release Wednesday.

The crash killed 22-year-old Jerry Stepp in Clay County on February 6.

Brown was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Clay County Jail with a bond of $750,000.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The 38-year-old is charged with vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a deadly crash, and driving with a revoked license involving death.

According to court records, Brown was previously charged with driving without a valid license and knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.