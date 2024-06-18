Man arrested for manslaughter in March overdose death of his 1-year-old son, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was arrested Monday in connection with the death of a 1-year-old child that happened in March.

Karl Brunswick, 48, is now charged with the aggravated manslaughter of a child, according to a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

In the report, Brunswick is listed as “the victim’s father.” The report identifies the victim as 1-year-old Aiden Brunswick.

Police said on March 28, they responded to 6455 San Juan Avenue, the listed address for the Samson Apartments.

A woman told police she was “hanging out” with Brunswick and the child in Brunswick’s car, the report said.

She said they all fell asleep in the car and woke up to find Aiden unresponsive.

Aiden was taken by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department to Wolfson Children’s Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, the report said.

The arrest report said that the autopsy performed by the Medical Examiner’s Office “determined the victim’s death to be an overdose.”

An arrest warrant for the manslaughter charge was issued Monday for Brunswick, who has been in the Duval County Jail since March 28 on a charge of aggravated battery on a pregnant woman.

His next court date is July 3, according to Duval County Clerk of Court records.

