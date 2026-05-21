Man arrested in series of sexual assaults, neighbor describes helping victim

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several neighbors in the Point Meadows Place neighborhood told Action News Jax they would see 31-year-old Brett Pincomb, arrested and accused of sexually assaulting several women, around often. They say it wasn’t uncommon to see him walking around late at night.

In an arrest report from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, it lays out disturbing details about the attack that led to Pincomb confessing to the assault on May 15th. He also told police about five other victims he’s sexually battered or tried to.

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“You would see him on the sidewalk and have his head down. This was going on since he was a child all the way up until... he’s probably thirty now,” said a neighbor who’s lived in Point Meadows for two decades. She asked to remain anonymous for her safety.

“Since he was a child. I remember he lived with his father and his grandparents,” she said.

The report says Pincomb lives in building five. That is one building away from where a woman thought she was meeting a different man. She got out of an Uber expecting to meet someone else, but was met with Pincomb on the sidewalk.

The arrest report goes on to say the victim entered the elevator and noticed Pincomb had followed her. Once on the elevator, he pulled out a knife and told her to take her clothes off. The victim was able to distract him and get to the emergency call button. After she got away, is when this neighbor says she was able to help her.

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“I told her to get over here closer to the breezeway to get out from under his view just in case he was up in his condo watching her,” she said.

JSO says the knife she described to them was similar to a knife recovered in a different case involving Pincomb.

After he was arrested, police say he confessed to following the victim and had plans to rape her in the elevator.

“People do have issues and you never know who your neighbor is,” the neighbor said.

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JSO says while officers were at the complex investigating that attack, Pincomb attacked another woman with a knife.

Detectives say he armed himself and attacked several women over a few months, escalating in violence.

They’re asking anyone else who may have been assaulted by Pincomb to call JSO.

The number is 904.630.2168.

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