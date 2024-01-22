Man charged with murder after shooting at San Marco home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced 36-year-old Luis Roces was arrested and charged with murder after a fight and fatal shooting at a San Marco home early Sunday morning.

On Sunday, January 21, 2024 at around 1:30 a.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says officers responded to a 911 call in reference to a reported shooting in the 1800 block of River Road. Upon arrival, officers, accompanied by members of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, reportedly located a 30-year-old man suffering with an apparent single gunshot wound. JSO says the victim, Austin Fitzgerald, was transported to a hospital where he died as a result of the injuries sustained in the shooting.

JSO said there was an altercation at a residence between several people before the fatal shooting. Several people were initially detained.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says after reviewing evidence and consulting with the State Attorney’s Office, Luis Eduardo Roces was arrested on a murder charge in the shooting death of Fitzgerald.

JSO believes this was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the community.

