Man in crisis arrested after making armed threats in Downtown Jacksonville: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a man after receiving several reports of him being armed and threatening neighbors at an apartment building downtown.

Calls reportedly came in around noon on Friday, sending patrol officers racing to the location near N. Main Street and Forsyth Street.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

JSO says officers surrounded his car and managed to take him into custody, along with an AR-15 rifle, a shotgun, and a handgun.

“We don’t know what could have happened, but this was a very dangerous and potentially deadly situation for many people,” said JSO.

Responding officers said the suspect was having a mental health crisis during the confrontations. He is now receiving treatment while also being held on a charge of aggravated assault for making the alleged threats.

No one was hurt, according to JSO.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.