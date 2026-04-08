Man dies after crashing SUV into barrier wall in Mandarin area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after crashing the SUV he was driving early Wednesday into a barrier wall on a dead end road in a Mandarin area neighborhood. Jacksonville police were called to the 11300 block of Pine Acres Road at about 3:10 a.m.

A man in his 20’s who was driving a Nissan Rogue northbound on Pine Acres Road, police said. He drove through a metal dead end barricade and then into the 30 foot concrete barrier wall that separates Interstate 295 from the Cameron Crossing subdivision, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

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