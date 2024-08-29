Man followed woman, her daughter home from Dollar General, told St. Johns deputies it ‘aroused him’

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a stalking suspect.

Deputies are investigating the possibility of additional inappropriate experiences with Eugene Lee Jackson.

Jackson is accused of following a woman and her 8-year-old daughter at the Dollar General near Murabella on Tuesday.

Deputies said he was spotted on store surveillance doing this.

SJSO said Jackson later approached the woman’s vehicle in her driveway when she got home. She drove away and called SJSO.

“During an interview with detectives, Jackson advised that it aroused him to follow women with the hopes of having physical contact with them,” SJSO said in a Facebook post.

SJSO said it was aware of a post circulating on social media about the incident.

Deputies say if you have been involved in similar incidents involving Jackson or have additional information, please contact SJSO’s non-emergency number at 904-824-8304 or email: crimetips@sjso.org. You can also call Crime Stoppers: 1-888-277-TIPS.

