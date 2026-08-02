Man gets 14 years in prison for armed robberies netting $750K in goods from Value Pawn, Kay Jewelers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A judge sentenced a Gainesville man this week to more than 14 years in federal prison for armed robberies of a pawn shop and jewelry store in Jacksonville in 2023.

A release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Jacksonville said Michael Deon Woulard, 50, of Gainesville brandishing a firearm while robbing a Value Pawn and Kay Jewelers in Jacksonville and a Kay Jewelers in Ocala over about a six month period in 2023 and 2024.

A court spokesman said Woulard stole $46,000 in good from the Value Pawn, $352,000 worth of merchandise from Kay Jewelers in Jacksonville, and $364,000 in goods from the Kay Jewelers in Ocala in February 2024.

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Woulard was arrested on February 21, 2024, while in possession of numerous stolen items from the third robbery. During a voluntary interview with investigators from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the Ocala Police Department, he admitted to committing the jewelry store robberies.

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Woulard was ordered to pay $442,582.59 in restitution to the victims as a result of his prosecution of a case investigated by the FBI, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the Ocala Police Department, and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.

It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney David B. Mesrobian.

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