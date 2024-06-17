Man in his early 70s injured after shooting in Durkeeville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the Durkeeville area that left a man in his early 70s injured.

It happened at 1140 Grothe Street around 8:00 p.m.

There was a large group of people in the area, a fight broke out, and multiple shots were fired, according to JSO.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The man was hit once in the leg. He is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

As of right now, there are no suspects or arrests. JSO is interviewing witnesses.





[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]





Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.