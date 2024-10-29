Man hospitalized after being shot in chest, stomach in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot late Monday in the 7900 block of New Kings Road. Jacksonville police were called to the area at about 11:49 p.m. in reference to a person being shot, according to a JSO news release. Investigators learned that the man was standing near the roadway when a dark colored sedan approached and someone in the car fired several shots, and then drove off in an unknown direction, the news release states. The man was shot multiple times in the stomach and chest, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call JSO’s non-emergency number at at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous you can contact Crimestoppers at 1-866-845-tips or at JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.