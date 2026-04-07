Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after shooting on University Boulevard, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was left hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the 2600 block of University Boulevard North, says the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO).

According to JSO, officers responded to a person shot around 4 p.m. on Monday. The victim was found shot in the shoulder and was transported to a local area hospital by JFRD.

Based on preliminary investigation, the victim walked into his residence and discovered an intruder. There was a confrontation, and a shooting occurred. JSO says the shooting is under investigation, and all parties have been detained.

The sheriff’s office encourages anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them via phone at 904-630-0500, go online to JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG, or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 866-845-TIPS.

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