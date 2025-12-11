Man killed in apparent road rage shooting on St. Johns Bluff Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after what Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said is an apparent road rage shooting Wednesday night. The incident occurred at about 9 p.m. in the 1700 block of St. Johns Bluff Road S.

Officers were called to the area in response to a person shot, a JSO news release states. When they arrived, the found an adult male lying in the roadway with at least one gunshot wound, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“After talking to several witnesses and the shooter who turned himself in, it appears to be some sort of road rage incident that led to a shooting,” JSO stated in the news release.

