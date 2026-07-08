Man killed in Atlantic Beach stabbing

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — A man is dead after a stabbing Tuesday night at a home in Atlantic Beach. Officers were called to the 1300 block of Rose Street at about 9:08 p.m. in reference to a stabbing, a police news release states.

Officers arrived and located the victim who had been stabbed in the chest, the news release states. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police said they have a suspect in custody. “What we know now is that two individuals who reside at the residence were engaged in an argument that resulted in the victim being stabbed,” the Jacksonville police news release states.

Police said multiple witnesses were detained and are cooperating with investigators. Names of the victim and suspect were not released.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.