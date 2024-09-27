Man killed in deputy-involved shooting in Putnam County

Pomona Park, Fla. — A burglary call led to a shootout with police in Pomona Park on Thursday night.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on East Main Street. Neighbors told deputies they heard gunshots before they got there.

A man barricaded himself inside the house and refused to come out. The SWAT team was called.

Deputies said the man fired shots at them. Deputies returned fire. When they went inside, they said they found the man dead.

The Sheriff’s Office said it would release more information on Friday.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

