Teen killed in Northside Jacksonville shooting identified as former Ed White High student

Action News Jax has learned the identity of an 18-year-old killed early Tuesday in Jacksonville’s Copper Hill neighborhood. He is Alexander Rutledge. His mother said he attended Ed White High School and Florida Youth Challenge Academy. Rutledge’s mother said he was going to enlist in the Navy.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to the 11000 block of Bridges Road at about 12:40 a.m.

Officers located the victim with at least one gunshot wound, JSO said at a news briefing Tuesday morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was located on a residential property and JSO said they believe the shooter and victim knew each other. Rutledge’s mother told Action News Jax the shooter was a friend of her son.

Detectives remained at the scene Tuesday morning collecting evidence and obtaining search warrants, JSO said. No arrests were announced and multiple persons of interest were detained, JSO said.

Alexander Rutledge Alexander Rutledge (Alexander Rutledge family)

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