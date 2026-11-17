JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man accused of killing an 18-year-old and wounding another man at a Jacksonville Burger King last year has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and attempted murder.

Dawud Burritt entered the pleas Monday in the November 2025 shooting that killed Matthew Jackson, a Riverside High School student, at the restaurant on Blanding Boulevard.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Burritt also pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder in the wounding of a second man.

An armed burglary charge was dropped as part of the case.

Burritt is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 14.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Burritt shot Jackson and injured another man late on a Saturday night before fleeing.

Detectives identified him as the gunman by early the next morning, and he was arrested shortly afterward and booked into the Duval County Jail.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Police said officers gave Jackson medical care at the scene, but he unfortunately died of his injuries. The other victim was taken to a hospital and survived.

Jackson’s death drew an outpouring of grief at Riverside High School, where classmates held a campus-wide prayer in his honor.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.