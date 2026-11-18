JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was sentenced to life in prison without parole Wednesday for the 1985 killing of a 17-year-old Jacksonville girl, nearly 41 years after her death.

David Nelson Austin was convicted of killing, kidnapping and sexually assaulting Leslie McCray in 1985.

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McCray’s family spoke directly to Austin during his sentencing hearing. The family, visibly emotional in court, begged the judge to impose the maximum sentence.

“We never got to see her get married. Become a mom, raise a family. She was robbed of that life, just as we were.” Joey Bray, Leslie McCray’s cousin, said.

“December 24, 1985, has etched into my heart and soul as a day of loss,” Bray said.

Austin was found guilty of abducting McCray, sexually assaulting her, stabbing her multiple times and leaving her on the side of a road on Jacksonville’s Westside more than four decades ago.

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The case went cold until McCray’s family asked the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Unit and Project Cold Case to re-examine the evidence in 2019.

In 2021, DNA evidence linked Austin to the crime and led to his arrest.

During sentencing, Austin expressed sympathy to McCray’s family and extended condolences on behalf of his own family. He also said he has rededicated his life to Jesus and is focused on helping other inmates.

“I expressed my most sincere condolences to Ms. McCray’s family. and hope that they are able to find a measure of peace,” Austin said.

After the hearing, McCray’s cousin, Joey Bray, was asked what she thought of Austin’s remarks.

“Honestly, no. I felt nothing but mental speech or skill that he gave. Nothing,” Bray said.

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Austin is currently serving two life sentences in Michigan, with eligibility for parole.

The State Attorney’s Office is working to determine whether Austin will remain in Florida or return to Michigan.

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